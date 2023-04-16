Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .245 with five walks.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (30.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
