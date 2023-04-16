On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .245 with five walks.

In 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (30.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

