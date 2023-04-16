Keibert Ruiz -- 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz leads Washington in total hits (14) this season while batting .286 with four extra-base hits.
  • In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6).
