Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz leads Washington in total hits (14) this season while batting .286 with four extra-base hits.
- In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6).
