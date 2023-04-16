Keibert Ruiz -- 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz leads Washington in total hits (14) this season while batting .286 with four extra-base hits.

In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

