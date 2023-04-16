Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .257 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Garcia has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
