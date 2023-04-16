The Phoenix Suns (45-37) match up against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. Deandre Ayton of the Suns is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Suns were beaten by the Clippers on Sunday, 119-114. Saben Lee scored 25 in a losing effort, while Norman Powell led the winning team with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Saben Lee 25 3 10 2 0 3 Darius Bazley 16 9 2 0 2 1 Jock Landale 15 8 2 0 0 1

Clippers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Norman Powell 29 5 0 1 0 0 Russell Westbrook 25 7 9 1 0 2 Kawhi Leonard 25 15 6 0 0 0

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton posts 18 points and 10 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Devin Booker posts 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant puts up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul paces his team in assists per game (8.9), and also puts up 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Clippers Players to Watch

Westbrook is putting up a team-best 7.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Clippers get 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Mason Plumlee.

Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is the Clippers' top rebounder (9.9 per game), and he delivers 10.8 points and 1 assists.

Powell paces the Clippers in scoring (17 points per game), and puts up 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kawhi Leonard LAC 21.6 6.6 3.9 1 0.5 2.1 Devin Booker PHO 20.5 3.6 4.7 1.1 0.2 1.1 Russell Westbrook LAC 18.8 4.5 7.4 0.9 0.7 1.7 Chris Paul PHO 12.4 3.4 6.2 0.9 0.3 1.9 Ivica Zubac LAC 12.4 8.4 0.7 0.4 1.1 0 Josh Okogie PHO 8.3 4.4 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.2

