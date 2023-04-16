After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .298 with five walks and five runs scored.

Robles has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings