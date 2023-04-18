After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .208 with a double, a home run and nine walks.

In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Call has picked up an RBI in five games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).

In six games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings