C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .216 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 46.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
- In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this year.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 9.49 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.
