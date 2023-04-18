On Tuesday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .264 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with multiple hits five times (35.7%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
