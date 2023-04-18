After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Garcia has recorded a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 5.29 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
