Nationals vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles meet Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-145
|+120
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win five times (31.2%) in those contests.
- Washington has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in eight of its 16 chances.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-7
|3-4
|2-7
|3-3
|2-6
|3-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.