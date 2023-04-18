After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

  • Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Garrett had a hit 14 times last season in 27 games (51.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).
  • He went yard in 14.8% of his games in 2022 (four of 27), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.9% of his games a year ago (seven of 27), Garrett drove home a run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs.
  • In 37.0% of his 27 games last season, he touched home plate (10 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.1%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 12
.308 AVG .243
.341 OBP .275
.538 SLG .541
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
4 RBI 6
10/1 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 3
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer (0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 9.49 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.
