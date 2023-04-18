Victor Robles -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .306 with six walks and five runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
  • Robles has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (31.3%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 5.29 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Kremer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.49 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .314 batting average against him.
