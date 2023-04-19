Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .208.
- Call has had a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Call has picked up an RBI in five games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (20.0%).
- He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
