After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .222 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • In two games this year, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Bradish (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
