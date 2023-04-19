The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the New York Islanders for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers list the Islanders as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +145 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-170).

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-170)

Hurricanes (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 13-9-22 in overtime matchups as part of a 52-21-9 overall record.

Carolina is 22-6-6 (50 points) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

The six times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 5-7-3 in the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 13 points).

The Hurricanes are 46-5-5 in the 56 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 97 points).

In the 22 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 38 points after finishing 19-3-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 44-18-4 (92 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 7-3-3 (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 3rd 34.8 Shots 30.8 19th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31 13th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 15.3% 32nd 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 9th

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

