Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes are favored, with -175 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Islanders, who have +150 moneyline odds.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Islanders (+150)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (48-24).
- Carolina has a 29-13 record (winning 69.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 63.6% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|242 (22nd)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|217 (5th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (32nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (2nd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina's past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 210 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
