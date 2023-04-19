After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.
  • Candelario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Candelario has gotten a hit in 13 of 17 games this year (76.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (29.4%).
  • In 17.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Candelario has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%).
  • He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will look to Bradish (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
