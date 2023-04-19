The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .246.
  • In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bradish (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, April 9 -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.