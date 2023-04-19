Lane Thomas -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .364, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.3% of them.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bradish (0-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
