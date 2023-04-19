Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)
- Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Garrett had a hit 14 times last year in 27 games (51.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).
- He hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games last season (27 in all), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Garrett picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of them (three).
- In 37.0% of his games last season (10 of 27), he scored at least one run, and in three (11.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.308
|AVG
|.243
|.341
|OBP
|.275
|.538
|SLG
|.541
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|10/1
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Bradish (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, April 9 when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
