Dominic Smith -- batting .205 with six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .226 with eight walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings