Islanders vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday will see the New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0. The Islanders are favored (-130) against the Hurricanes (+110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-130)
|Hurricanes (+110)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders are 24-15 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has a record of 19-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (55.9% win percentage).
- The Islanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Carolina has entered three games this season as an underdog by +110 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|34 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York's past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Islanders are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Islanders are ranked 22nd in the NHL with 242 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- The Islanders are ranked fifth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 217 total goals (2.6 per game).
- They're ranked 12th in the league with a +25 goal differential .
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina and its opponents failed to combine to go over the total in any of the Hurricanes' most recent 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 7.5 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.