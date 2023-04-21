After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .234 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 3
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.1 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Mahle (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
