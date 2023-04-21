Victor Robles -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .288 with six walks and five runs scored.
  • Robles has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 17 games this year.
  • Robles has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
