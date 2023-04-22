Jeimer Candelario -- hitting .317 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 20 hits, batting .260 this season with six extra-base hits.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has an RBI in six of 19 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings