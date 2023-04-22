Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday will see the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is tied 1-1.

Watch on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM as the Jets and the Golden Knights square off.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 32 49 81 40 42 25% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players