Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (11-9) and the Washington Nationals (6-13) squaring off at Target Field (on April 22) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 win for the Twins.

The Minnesota Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (1-1, 1.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Chad Kuhl (0-1, 8.59 ERA).

Nationals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Nationals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +230 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (65 total, 3.4 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule