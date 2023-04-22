Nationals vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +230 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 7 runs.
Nationals vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-275
|+230
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. For three games in a row, Washington and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.5 runs.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in eight of its 19 chances.
- The Nationals have an against the spread record of 2-2-0 in four games with a line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-9
|4-4
|2-7
|4-5
|3-8
|3-4
