When the Minnesota Twins (11-9) and Washington Nationals (6-13) match up at Target Field on Saturday, April 22, Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while the Nationals will send Chad Kuhl to the mound. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +230 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is listed at 7 runs.

Nationals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (1-1, 1.73 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 11 games this season and won nine (81.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have not played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +230 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

