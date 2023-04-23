How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center features the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers facing off at 3:30 PM on Sunday, April 23 ET, broadcast on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1.
The Bruins-Panthers matchup will air on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN, so tune in to take in the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/21/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
|4/17/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-1 BOS
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
