The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)
  • Pick OU: Over (231)
  • The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 35-45-2 record of the Hawks.
  • Boston covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).
  • Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
  • The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Celtics Performance Insights

  • It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
  • The Celtics are putting up 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
  • In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).
  • This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the league in assists at 25 per game.
  • With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
  • Atlanta attempts 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.1% are 3-pointers.

