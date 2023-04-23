How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Boston is 29-2 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Boston has a 39-3 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 30-20 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Boston surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better at home this year, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game at home, 2.4 more than away (117.2). Defensively they give up 117.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than away (118.9).
- In 2022-23 Atlanta is allowing 1.5 fewer points per game at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).
- This year the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.7).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Back
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Clint Capela
|Questionable
|Calf
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Groin
|Dejounte Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Knee
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Back
