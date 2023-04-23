Dominic Smith -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .243 with nine walks.
  • Smith has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.
  • Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ober makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
