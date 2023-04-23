Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes playing at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have a 2-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Islanders -125 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Hurricanes (+105).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-125) Hurricanes (+105) 5.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Carolina has a record of 1-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has played 40 games this season that finished with over 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 262 (15th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 34 (32nd) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Hurricanes' last 10 games.

The Hurricanes have averaged a total of 5.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 5.5.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.