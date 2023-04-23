Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .647, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .329 this season.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 14 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.
- In five games this season (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.