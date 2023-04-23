Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (11-10) against the Washington Nationals (7-13) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 23.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober for the Minnesota Twins and Patrick Corbin (1-2) for the Washington Nationals.

Nationals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Nationals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Nationals have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (75 total).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule