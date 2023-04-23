The Minnesota Twins (11-10) will lean on Joey Gallo when they host Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (7-13) at Target Field on Sunday, April 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-2, 6.30 ERA)

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 12 times and won nine, or 75%, of those games.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won one of three games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

