Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Twins.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 105th in slugging.
- In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.
- Robles has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
