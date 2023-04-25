The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and 11 walks.

Call has had a hit in eight of 19 games this year (42.1%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Call has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings