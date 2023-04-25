On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .221 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
  • In 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In 15.0% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Butto will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
