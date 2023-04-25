Oddsmakers have set player props for Martin Necas, Brock Nelson and others when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Necas is Carolina's leading contributor with 71 points. He has 28 goals and 43 assists this season.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 0 2 2 3 at Panthers Apr. 13 0 0 0 2

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Sebastian Aho has 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 1 0 1 1 at Panthers Apr. 13 1 1 2 2

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brent Burns has scored 18 goals and added 42 assists through 82 games for Carolina.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Apr. 13 2 0 2 5

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Brock Nelson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

Nelson's 75 points are important for New York. He has put up 36 goals and 39 assists in 82 games.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 at Hurricanes Apr. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Apr. 12 2 0 2 4

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)

Bo Horvat has racked up 70 points this season, with 38 goals and 32 assists.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Apr. 23 1 0 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Apr. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Apr. 12 0 0 0 4

