Keibert Ruiz -- batting .308 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .275.
  • Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), with at least two hits six times (33.3%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In seven games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Butto makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
