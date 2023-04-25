On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Jose Butto

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .224 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

