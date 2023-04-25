Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (14-9) will clash with Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (7-14) at Citi Field on Tuesday, April 25. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Butto - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-4, 3.74 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Nationals and Mets game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+170) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $27.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 11, or 68.8%, of those games.

The Mets have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 5-1 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have come away with seven wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.