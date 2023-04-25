Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-12.5)
|224
|-800
|+575
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-12.5)
|223.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-12.5)
|224
|-769
|+550
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-12.5)
|224.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.
- The Clippers have a +41 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and allowing 113.1 (12th in NBA).
- These teams score a combined 227.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 224.7 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-42-0 ATS record so far this year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-120
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-110
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-125
|18.0
|Chris Paul
|14.5
|-110
|13.9
|Torrey Craig
|8.5
|-130
|7.4
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bismack Biyombo or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.