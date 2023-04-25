The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .290 with six walks and eight runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
  • In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Robles has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Butto will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.