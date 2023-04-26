Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .247.
- In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.8% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2%.
- He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
