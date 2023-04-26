On Wednesday, Victor Robles (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .288 with six walks and nine runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

In 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.

Robles has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings