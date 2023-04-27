C.J. Abrams -- batting .229 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .221 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has had an RBI in four games this year (18.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

