Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 23 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .299 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 84th in slugging.
- Ruiz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with one homer.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (35.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this season.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering four hits.
